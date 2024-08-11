DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Piña Festival 2024 - Beach Party

Monkey's Beach Club
Sun, 11 Aug, 2:00 pm
GigsSanremo
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This year's Piña Closing Party will be on the beach, starting early in the afternoon to take some rest and get a tan before the last dance takes place.

Sunday 11.08 - From h14.00 to h01.00
Monkey's Beach Club

Disco Amor
James Falco
Pierka...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ass. Culturale Adventures Sanremo II.

Venue

Monkey's Beach Club

Lungomare Italo Calvino, Lungomare Itali Calvino, Sanremo, Imperia 18038, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.