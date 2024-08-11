DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This year's Piña Closing Party will be on the beach, starting early in the afternoon to take some rest and get a tan before the last dance takes place.
Sunday 11.08 - From h14.00 to h01.00
Monkey's Beach Club
Disco Amor
James Falco
Pierka...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.