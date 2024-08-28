Top track

Long Wave

Bonny Doon

The Hope and Ruin
28 Aug - 29 Aug
GigsBrighton and Hove
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

BONNY DOON

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bonny Doon

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

