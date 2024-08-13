Top track

The Speaker is Systematically Blown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Author & Punisher + KEN mode

New Cross Inn
Tue, 13 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Real Life and Doomstar Present

Author & Punisher

Author & Punisher is mechanical engineer and artist Tristan Shone, creating anthems for decay and self absorption out of bespoke Drone Machines.

https://authorandpunisher.com/

KEN mode

Legends of sludge...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Real Life Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Author & Punisher, KEN mode

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

