Major League Djz, Nvcho, Mathandos, C4 DJs - BAKWA LAH

Balcony Mix Africa Feat Major League Djz

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sat, 15 Jun, 3:00 pm
$40.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kick off the summer with Major League DJz at the Ruins.

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Major League DJz

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

