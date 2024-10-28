DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elijah Fox Improvised Piano Works Tour

Union Chapel
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at Union Chapel for a solo piano performance from world-renowned multi-instrumentalist Elijah Fox following his sold out show at Jazz Cafe earlier this year.

The LA based singer and producer's piano composition “East Village” was sampled by Drake...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Elijah Fox

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
