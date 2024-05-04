Top track

Alyhas & Occibel - Vocoder D.I.T

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vinyle Village ❀ Spring and Wax - Ildec, B.love

La Rotonde
Sat, 4 May, 2:00 pm
DJParis
From €5.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPRING & WAX

Vinyles • Fripes & streetwear • Créateurs • Tatouages • Exposition • DJ Set

Le printemps sonne et on l'écoute ! On revient donc à la Rotonde Stalingrad débuter la saison des open-airs en beauté ! Vous connaissez nos fameux marathons qui dure...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Vinyle Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ildec, B.Love, Alyhas and 1 more

Venue

La Rotonde

6 Place de la Bataille de Stalingrad, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open2:00 pm

