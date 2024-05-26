Top track

Deptford Northern Soul Club Takeover

Rough Trade East
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
About Deptford Northern Soul Club

There’s something about northern soul that invokes both nostalgia and a heady sense of discovery. The impeccable fashion, the golden voices that seem to reverberate through the ages, the walls of sound generated by true devotees of music are all symptomati Read more

Event information

Rough Trade East is very excited to present the Deptford Northern Soul Club Takeover, featuring sets from Big Squeeze Soul, Chloe Ackers, Raissa Pardini, & Deptford Northern Soul Club.

Deptford Northern Soul Club (DNSC) are childhood friends Will Foot and...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raissa Pardini, Big Squeeze Soul, Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

