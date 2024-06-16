Top track

Mephiskapheles - The Bumble Bee Tuna Song

Mephiskapheles, Last Reel Hero, The Sunshine Melodies

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31

About

Mephiskapheles, the band that helped define modern day ska, then defied critics by exploring even greater possibilities with its darkly original ska fusion, forges ahead with amazing shows

Last Reel Hero, a Pueblo-based band, blends outlaw reggae and SKA...

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mephiskapheles

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

