DJ YARAK - 1 Club

POLYAMOR

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 10 May, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fasten your seatbelts, Polyamor is taking off. We are excited to share our fire Lineup with you! 💖

Antonym

Cleopard2000

DJ Pinky Promise

DJ Sonnenbrand

DJ Wasserfall

DJ Yarak

Heggemann

Klaryoko

Meg10

sim0ne

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
Lineup

2
sim0ne, DJ YARAK, Meg10 and 2 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:59 pm

