HeartByrne: A Tribute To The Talking Heads

Radio East
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
From $22.70
About

HeartByrne pays tribute to Talking Heads and David Byrne, who fused pop, funk, art rock, and African rhythms into perhaps the most adventurous, danceable and timeless music to emerge from the new wave movement. HeartByrne picks up the torch where the...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HeartByrne

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States

Doors open8:00 pm

