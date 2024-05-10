Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUMBLE. DUNDEE.

Church Dundee
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
PartyDundee
£6

About

Hear the Rumble... This May the rumble is heading to Church in Dundee for a night of...

SKRILLEX

FRED AGAIN

PEGGY GOU

FOUR TET

JAMIE XX

BICEP

CHASE & STATUS

F﻿LOWDAN

OVERMONO

DIPLO & MORE

Celebrating your birthday between May 3rd - 17th? Then yo...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Church Dundee

15 Ward Rd, Lower, Dundee DD1 1ND, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

