DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hear the Rumble... This May the rumble is heading to Church in Dundee for a night of...
SKRILLEX
FRED AGAIN
PEGGY GOU
FOUR TET
JAMIE XX
BICEP
CHASE & STATUS
FLOWDAN
OVERMONO
DIPLO & MORE
Celebrating your birthday between May 3rd - 17th? Then yo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.