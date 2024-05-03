DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Work It! A '90s/'00s R&B + Hip Hop Dance Party

The Point
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
$18.18
About

WORK IT, CHICAGO! 🔥

🚨 The Point

🛩️ Fri. May 3

🎥 9PM

🥃 21+ to Love in this Club

No matter what we do, all we think about is you! 👏

Featuring all your favorite 90s/00s throwbacks from artists like Missy, Nelly, TLC, Biggie, Soulja Boy, Lil Jon, &...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

