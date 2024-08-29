DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Amore mio, sono il tuo Giovedì Friendly, ti presento un’artista che renderà rumoroso e saltellante il prossimo 29 agosto dalle ore 21:30. Il suo nome è Chocolate Remix, rapper, produttrice e dj argentina. Nominata dalla BBC tra le 100 donne più innovative...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.