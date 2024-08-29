DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chocolate Remix al GIOVEDÌ FRIENDLY

Eremo Club
Thu, 29 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Amore mio, sono il tuo Giovedì Friendly, ti presento un’artista che renderà rumoroso e saltellante il prossimo 29 agosto dalle ore 21:30. Il suo nome è Chocolate Remix, rapper, produttrice e dj argentina. Nominata dalla BBC tra le 100 donne più innovative...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Chocolate Remix, Faizal Ddamba Mostrixx

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.