Atlas Project x Bigger Life with Radio Cargo & Emma B

The Steel Yard
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
£20.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After several succesful events each on their own, Bigger Life and Atlas Project join forces for a unique event in London.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Atlas Project
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Radio Cargo, Emma B, Yuuki

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

