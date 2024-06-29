DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DANG! A Soulful Electronic Dance Night

Baby's All Right
Sat, 29 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to DANG! A soulful electronic dance night.

Just good energy, vibes and music.

A celebration of only the best music, spanning from house to R&B. Dancey, bouncey, and transcending genres, DANG! is the ultimate dance party for fans of left of center...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Baby's Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

