Top track

Crae Wolf - Do U Think I Care?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crae Wolf

The Lanes
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crae Wolf - Do U Think I Care?
Got a code?

About

MOBO-Certified artist Crae Wolf, music exists where Rock & Fantasy meets Drill. The Gothic Rapper welcomes you to her sonic universe of “Goth Metal Rap”. The she-wolf draws from a diverse range of influences to create a blazing Grunge Nu Metal vibe. Effort...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLG Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crae Wolf

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.