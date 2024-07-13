Top track

Witch Doctor

KOKO Electronic: Nic Fanciulli B2B Mau P

KOKO
Sat, 13 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Witch Doctor
About

Nic Fanciulli brings DANCE! back to KOKO this time he invites Dutch producer and the man behind the hit 'Drugs From Amsterdam' Mau P for a very special B2B set.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nic Fanciulli, Mau P

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

