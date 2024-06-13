Top track

Robb Bank$ - HOLLABACK

Robb Bank$– 'I Think I Might Be Happy Tour'

Market Hotel
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Robb Bank$ live in Brooklyn!

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Robb Bank$

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

