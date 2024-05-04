DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

With Love: miche and friends

Oslo Hackney
Sat, 4 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

— OSLO KLUBB presents —

WITH LOVE: MICHE + FRIENDS

miche + ﻿mr bongo + poly-ritmo

Every Saturday in May

A DJ with a love for deep dancefloor jams, miche has fast become one of London’s most exciting young selectors. At just 30, he's released two volume...

18+
Presented by Oslo Klubb
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr Bongo, Poly-Ritmo

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

