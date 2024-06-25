DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lady Haha: Comedy Open Mic for Women, LGBTQ+ & Allies

Club Congress
Tue, 25 Jun, 6:00 pm
ComedyTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

6pm Signups, 7pm Show

Comedy without the competition.

In August 2021, local Comedians Priscilla Fernandez, Mo Urban and Amber Frame created Lady Haha: a comedy open mic for women, LGBTQ+, all marginalized folx and our allies to perform ANY genre of comed...

This is a 21+ event
Lady Haha & Club Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.