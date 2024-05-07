DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lyl Radio au Club Transbo

Transbordeur
Tue, 7 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLyon
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LYL Radio est bouillant de vous inviter pour sa première soirée au Club Transbo, le Mardi 7 Mai (veille de jour férié), de 23h à 05h avec un line-up paré pour la teuf.

Pour cette belle occasion, nous vous présentons un live du légendaire duo anglais Demdi...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LYL en accord avec SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Demdike Stare, Zohar, Lostsoundbytes

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:00 pm

