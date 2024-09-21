Top track

中途

Elephant Gym

El Club Detroit
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
$29.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formed in 2012 in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, the experimental trio Elephant Gym

interlace threads of jazz, electronic, and classical into a singular patchwork of

contemporary math-and post- rock. At once evoking the towering, boisterous essence of elephants...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elephant Gym

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

