A PLENA LLUM - Ayryn, Mariana També, Lhara, Dianka

El Pumarejo
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"A plena llum" es un espacio donde reunir artistas de diferentes formatos, con el propósito de resaltar aquello que tiende a quedar en la sombra. Se enfoca principalmente en proyectos “emergentes” e independientes con talento, dedicación y esfuerzo.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mariana També, LHARA, Dianka

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

