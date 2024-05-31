DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Artemisia Toussaint en concert @La Java

La Java
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Artemisia TOUSSAINT en concert à la Java le 31 mai

Rejoignez-nous pour une soirée inoubliable avec la chanteuse Artemisia Toussaint et le talentueux Ugo pour une expérience musicale unique en son genre !

La chanteuse Artemisia Toussaint est ravie de vous...

Tout public
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

