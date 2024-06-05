Top track

Flashback Records: Web, Sodden Pelt, Dominia

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flashback Records presents an evening of math rock, folk, prog, and postpunk thanks with Web, Sodden Pelt, and Dominia.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flashback Records
Lineup

Sodden Pelt, Web

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

