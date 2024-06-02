Top track

Cure My Desire (feat. Clementine Douglas)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hannah Wants

Smoke & Mirrors
Sun, 2 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Hannah Wants

Birmingham DJ Hannah Wants helped pave the way for women in the UK electronic scene. Her high-octane speed garage and bassline house sets have been featured on BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix, FabricLive and Mixmag; and her 2019 single, ‘Call Me’, earnt her a Read more

Event information

Please note: All afterparties are on sale exclusively to Beyond Wonderland Chicago pass-holders this Friday. If you do not have your pass yet, you have until Thursday @ 11:59PM to buy your passes to gain access Friday @ 12pm.

Sunday, June 2nd 2024

Hannah...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hannah Wants

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

