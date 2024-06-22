DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RXK Nephew

Sugar Hill Disco
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About RXK Nephew

The unconventional underground Hip-Hop star, RXKNephew, known for his stream-of-consciousness raps, hurried flows and charismatic sense of humor, has just shared his debut album, Till I’m Dead, along with a new music video for “All I Had Was A Bean”. RXKNe Read more

Event information

Till I'm Dead 2 Tour.

Full lineup TBA.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RXK Nephew

Venue

Sugar Hill Disco

217 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.