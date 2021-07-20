DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slice-O-Mania Pizza & Beer Festival

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
20 Jul - 21 Jul
Food & drinkLondon
From £13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The UK’s biggest Pizza and Beer festival is coming to Signature Brew!

From the team behind The Tacover, Slice O Mania will bring the best Pizza slinging vendors from around the UK along with Signature Brew's thirst quenching beers to wash down the perfect...

All ages
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.