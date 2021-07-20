DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The UK’s biggest Pizza and Beer festival is coming to Signature Brew!
From the team behind The Tacover, Slice O Mania will bring the best Pizza slinging vendors from around the UK along with Signature Brew's thirst quenching beers to wash down the perfect...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.