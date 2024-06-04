Top track

Ingrown - Chain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ingrown

Donato's Basement
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsColumbus
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ingrown - Chain
Got a code?

About

Ingrown

Donato's Basement
7:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ingrown

Venue

Donato's Basement

2084 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.