DOG PARK

The Bill Murray
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £3.35
About

A new - new material night from pals Tessa Coates and Amy Annette.

Featuring their old comedy friends showcasing new material. Previous Guests include Aisling Bea, Phil Wang, Rose Matafeo and more.

Buy a ticket in advance or show up early to secure a sea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Annette, Tessa Coates

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

