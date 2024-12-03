Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nilüfer Yanya

HERE at Outernet
Tue, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nilüfer Yanya - Baby Blu
Got a code?

About Nilüfer Yanya

Nilüfer Yanya’s songwriting is as nimble as it gets – just listen to the key changes in “midnight sun” or the propulsive breakbeat backbone on “the dealer” if you need proof. The songs are standouts from her 2022 album PAINLESS, which she wrote with this g Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

A singer-songwriter from London, Yanya grew up in a creative family - both her parents are visual artists - and has always channelled her emotions and questions abo...

This is an 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult) - physical photo ID required
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nilüfer Yanya

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.