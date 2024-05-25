Top track

Low Steppa & Crusy - Bullerengue (Extended Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Fiesta Hertford - Bank Holiday Special Pt.2!

Dog & Whistle
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
DJElstree
From £26.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Low Steppa & Crusy - Bullerengue (Extended Mix)
Got a code?

About

LA FIESTA RETURNS TO HERTFORDSHIRE FOR BANK HOLIDAY SATURDAY 25TH MAY!

After our 1st Bank Holiday event with Prunk SOLD OUT in record time it was only right to add another date for everyone who missed out!

Special Guest and Defected star LOW STEPPA will...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by La Fiesta.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Low Steppa, Hayley Wallace, Bobby Lord

Venue

Dog & Whistle

SG14 1AB, Hertford, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.