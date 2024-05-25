DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA FIESTA RETURNS TO HERTFORDSHIRE FOR BANK HOLIDAY SATURDAY 25TH MAY!
After our 1st Bank Holiday event with Prunk SOLD OUT in record time it was only right to add another date for everyone who missed out!
Special Guest and Defected star LOW STEPPA will...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.