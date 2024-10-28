DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
King Buzzo, l’emblématique leader des Melvins, et Trevor Dunn, bassiste de Mr. Bungle, unissent leurs forces cet automne pour la tournée européenne “King Dunn Tour“ ! Ils seront en concert le 28 octobre à La Maroquinerie à Paris et le 29 octobre au Grand M...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

King Buzzo

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

