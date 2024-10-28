DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
King Buzzo, l’emblématique leader des Melvins, et Trevor Dunn, bassiste de Mr. Bungle, unissent leurs forces cet automne pour la tournée européenne “King Dunn Tour“ ! Ils seront en concert le 28 octobre à La Maroquinerie à Paris et le 29 octobre au Grand M...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.