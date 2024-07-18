Top track

Acid Tongue, Movie Club, and Windows

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 18 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acid Tongue- Acid Tongue is an American garage band heavily influenced by classic soul, punk & psychedelic rock. Formed in a damp Seattle basement in 2015, the band immediately hit the road, extensively touring the US & Europe and refining their unique bra...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

