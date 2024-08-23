DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With Notting Hill Carnival being a staple for the infamous Channel One Sound System, we get warmed up for the occasion once again together for a special session as they continue their Summer residency at Village Underground! Join the carnival favourites as...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.