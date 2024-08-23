DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Channel One Sound System - Carnival Warm Up

Village Underground
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With Notting Hill Carnival being a staple for the infamous Channel One Sound System, we get warmed up for the occasion once again together for a special session as they continue their Summer residency at Village Underground! Join the carnival favourites as...

Presented by Free From Sleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Channel One Sound System

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

