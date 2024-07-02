Top track

Deez Nuts - Band of Brothers

DEEZ NUTS

Hafenklang
Tue, 2 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“You Got Me Fucked Up” is the album DEEZ NUTS needed to write. JJ Peters (vocals) explains: “It’s the breath of fresh air that we and our fans have been sorely missing. The thing that stands out the most about our songwriting, our performance and vibe on t...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deez Nuts

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

