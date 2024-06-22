Top track

The Baron Four - Wild Angel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Suntrip #5 ft. The Baron Four + The Crystal Teardrop + Telecom + Osterberg Weekend

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 22 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Baron Four - Wild Angel
Got a code?

About

SUNTRIP! #5 Alldayer 2024
Sat 22 June 2024 / 3pm-3am
We start in the beer garden with DJ's playing hot sound while you taste the cool drinks.

Move inside early evening with with live music from

The Baron Four ( Outlying Album Launch)

The Crystal Tea...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Le Beat Bespoke.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Baron Four, The Crystal Teardrop

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs