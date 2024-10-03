Top track

Koca Bir Sacmalik

Jakuzi + Guest

Le Molotov
Thu, 3 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les avant-gardes de la synth-wave d'Istanbul, Jakuzi, ont captivé l'attention en 2017 avec leur premier album "Fantezi Müzik", qui a présenté au monde la musique underground turque moderne et a reçu des éloges internationales. Il a été acclamé par des médi...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

Jakuzi

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

