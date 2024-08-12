Top track

Marc Rebillet - I Need You

Marc Rebillet - WE OUTSIDE

Troxy
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £38.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Marc Rebillet

Marc Rebillet, like so many great producers, started out by messing around with a synth pad and piano in his bedroom, creating whatever came into his head. But unlike many producers, he's remained true to that format – only now he plays to millions of peop

Event information

VIP tickets for this event are available here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36006097C3F44C3A

This ticket includes a £1.50 restoration levy.

If you’ve purchased accessible tickets for this event and haven’t done so for a previous event at Troxy, p...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Metropolis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marc Rebillet

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

