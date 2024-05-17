DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Butt Buddies

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$18.54
About

Butt Buddies returns to C'mon Everybody for a festival of butts!

DJ Phillippe spins LIVE off of people's cakes, with a different set of cheeks on the butt booth every 30 minutes. Rify Royalty is hosting and our director of peaches for the night.

Smooth a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

