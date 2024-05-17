DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Butt Buddies returns to C'mon Everybody for a festival of butts!
DJ Phillippe spins LIVE off of people's cakes, with a different set of cheeks on the butt booth every 30 minutes. Rify Royalty is hosting and our director of peaches for the night.
Smooth a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.