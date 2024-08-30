DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Nerd Presents: Renaissance - Beyoncé Night (Act II)

Underground Arts
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyPhiladelphia
$14.12
About

Riot Nerd Presents:

Renaissance: Beyoncé Night (Act II) at Underground Arts

by popular demand

DJ Kira Bandan spinning similar artists until 10, then all Bey until close

Friday, August 30, 2024

Doors at 8 PM, Show at 9 PM

21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Arts Bar Management LLC
$
Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

