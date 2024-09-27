DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Des Rocs

Electric Brixton
Fri, 27 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Action! presents

Des Rocs

+ Support

This is a 14+ event (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.