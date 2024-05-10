DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A lot has happened since LA RIOTS introduced a bawdy blend of Indie Rock, Alt Dance & Electro music to the world in 2007. Formed by Daniel Linton on the 15th anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles RIOTS, the project was named as a reflection of his aggressive
Read more
Join us as we welcome LA Riots to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.
Siso will open.
Chad Clubb will close.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.