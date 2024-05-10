Top track

LA Riots

Space Banana
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
About LA Riots

A lot has happened since LA RIOTS introduced a bawdy blend of Indie Rock, Alt Dance & Electro music to the world in 2007. Formed by Daniel Linton on the 15th anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles RIOTS, the project was named as a reflection of his aggressive Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome LA Riots to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.

Siso will open.

Chad Clubb will close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
Lineup

LA Riots

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

