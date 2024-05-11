Top track

Nico Morano - Solaris

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soulstice Closing Party w/ Nico Morano

Super Club
Sat, 11 May, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nico Morano - Solaris
Got a code?

About

Step into a world where music becomes a language of unity and connection, where souls converge on the dance floor for one last dance of the season. Join us at the SuperClub, nestled in the vibrant heart of the design district, for our grand closing event....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Super Club S.r.l..

Lineup

Nico Morano, ItaloBoys

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.