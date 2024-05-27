DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Dawson's Arthouse Presents: The Lobster

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 27 May, 1:00 pm
FilmLeeds
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Spend a hazy bank holiday Monday with Dawson’s and watch a classic film by Yorgos Lanthimos - The Lobster.

An unconventional love story about a dystopian near future, where single people must find love to avoid being turned into an animal. Dark, absurdist...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Film Screening

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs