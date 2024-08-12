Top track

Deadfire - Savage Master

SAVAGE MASTER & HAUNT "THEE ETERNAL REIGN TOUR" w/ Desolus

Metro Baltimore
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"THEE ETERNAL REIGN TOUR"

SAVAGE MASTER & HAUNT

with Desolus

Monday, August 12th, 2024

Door at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Savage Party
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Desolus, Savage Master, Haunt

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

