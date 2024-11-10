Top track

RAGE + Secret Rule + Girish And The Chronicles

Slaughter Club
Sun, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€34.50

About

Rocker Sound Agency e Slaughter Club presentano

RAGE

40 YEARS WORLD TOUR

1984-2024

DOMENICA 10 NOVEMBRE 2024

SLAUGHTER CLUB

UNICA DATA ITALIANA

I colossi tedeschi festeggiano i 40 anni di carriera con un'unica data italiana allo Slaughter Club di Pa...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

Rage, Secret Rule, Girish and The Chronicles

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

