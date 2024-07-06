DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brunch Electronik LA: Colyn, DJ Harvey + More

Exposition Park
Sat, 6 Jul, 3:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $82.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brunch Electronik makes their US debut in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6th featuring Colyn, DJ Harvey, Maya Jane Coles, Stavroz (Live), Will Clarke, and Manics at Exposition Park. Open-air, day into night.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 26th at 11 AM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colyn, DJ Harvey, Maya Jane Coles and 3 more

Venue

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, California 90037, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

