RAP (Requiem Al Poeta)
con Pouria Jashn Tirgan e Emanuele Fantini drammaturgia e regia Pouria Jashn Tirgan musiche originali Emanuele Fantini
co-produzione Teatro del Lemming
Vincitore Bando Cura 2022
Finalista premio Alberto Dubito 2023
Durata: 50 mi...
