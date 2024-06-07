DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RAP (Requiem Al Poeta)

Ghe Pensi Mi
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
con Pouria Jashn Tirgan e Emanuele Fantini drammaturgia e regia Pouria Jashn Tirgan musiche originali Emanuele Fantini

co-produzione Teatro del Lemming

Vincitore Bando Cura 2022

Finalista premio Alberto Dubito 2023

Durata: 50 mi...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Ghe Pensi Mi

Piazza Morbegno 2, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

