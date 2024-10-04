Top track

Clem Snide - Ballad of Eef Barzelay

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clem Snide

Robert's Westside
Fri, 4 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
From $28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clem Snide - Ballad of Eef Barzelay
Got a code?

About Clem Snide

“The last ten years have been a rollercoaster of deep despair and amazing opportunities that somehow present themselves at the last possible second,” says Eef Barzelay. “During that time, the band bottomed out, I lost my house, and I had to declare bankrup Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

CLEM SNIDE

General Admission - $22 + Service Fees

General Admission at the Door - $25 + Service Fees

Reserved Seating - $30 + Service Fees

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating. There will be limited G...

This is a 21+ event (Under 21 w/ Parent / Guardian).
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clem Snide

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.